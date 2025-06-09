Minnick Schools receives grant to invest in telehealth and classroom technology

Minnick Schools has received a $500,000+ grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest in telehealth and classroom technology.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine award is $570,892, and will help expand access to telehealth for local families. The grant will also improve access to distance learned throughout all Minnick Schools.

“We are excited about the innovative ways we will be able to connect all students and staff, particularly those in our most rural locations, to new learning and wellness opportunities. It enables us to connect classrooms in Roanoke, Wytheville, and Grundy with a primary focus on Career and Technical Education (CTE) but also provide support in Grundy from our larger schools where there is a wider range of educators with specific specialties.” Ray Ratke, enCircle CEO

Minnick Schools serve students with special needs at locations in Roanoke, Wytheville, Wise, Harrisonburg, Bristol, Gruny, and Lynchburg.