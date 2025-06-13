One dead after single-vehicle crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Highland County on Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling south on Potomac River Road, when the car ran off the right side of the road, where it hit a fence and overturned.

Authorities said that the driver, identified as 70-year-old Rebecca Walker, was transported to the University of Virginia Hospital, where she later died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.