Drivers urged to plan alternate routes as Apperson Drive bridge construction begins

Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible

SALEM, Va. – Heads up, drivers! The first phase of the Apperson Drive Bridge Replacement Project kicks off on Tuesday, June 24, and you’re urged to plan alternate routes if you can.

The Apperson Drive Bridge is the heavily traveled bridge that’s right at the intersection of Route 419. During the demolition and construction phases, only one lane will be open in each direction, which could lead to significant delays.

Trucks will be detoured, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The $8 million project will last for 16 months and will include wider lanes and a new trail connecting to the Greenway. It is being funded through various sources made available by VDOT, with a combination of federal, state, and local funds.

