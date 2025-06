ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a shooting that occurred in Roanoke on Saturday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to a home on the 900 block of 7th Street Northwest following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds in the home. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the investigation is currently ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.