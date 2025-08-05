Mill Mountain Star to be temporarily renamed after the late Susan Williams, a beloved public servant

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday morning, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will temporarily rename the Mill Mountain Star in honor of the late Susan Williams, a lifelong public servant and beloved advocate.

Williams was tragically killed in February in a devastating incident that shook the community and left many in shock. She was known for her bright and endearing spirit and dedicated her life to giving back. Williams led the Local Office on Aging for more than three decades, championing the ‘Meals on Wheels’ program and advocating for vulnerable seniors across the valley.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mill Mountain Star, where a commemorative plaque honoring Williams will be unveiled. Remarks will be given by Roanoke Kiwanis President Jeanne Bollendorf, Mayor Dr. Joe Cobb, and Local Office on Aging President Ron Boyd.

This year, we are honored to partner with Roanoke Gas Company to celebrate the life and legacy of Susan Williams, whose life was tragically cut short in February. Susan embodied the ethos of Kiwanis in her values and principles, and we want to honor her legacy of lifting up everyone in the Roanoke community. May Susan’s legacy inspire future generations to lead with passion and serve their community with unwavering dedication. Jeanne Bollendorf, President of the Roanoke club

Since 2021, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has worked with the City of Roanoke to temporarily rename the Star each year. The Star can be sponsored by a company or an individual, and the funds raised go directly back into the community through many Kiwanis Club programs supporting children, older adults, and the environment.