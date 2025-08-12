Danville Police searching for escaped inmate

DANVILLE, Va. – An inmate has escaped from the Danville Adult Detention Center work crew, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they are searching for 44-year-old Brett Parrish after he walked away from a worksite at H.B. Moorefield Park around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen traveling westbound on Riverside Drive.

Authorities said Parrish is a white man, around 5′8″, and approximately 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt. He was incarcerated for a probation violation with an underlying charge of burglary. K9s and aerial assets are currently being used to find the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the location of Parrish, please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.