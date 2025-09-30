Skip to main content
Roanoke Police Department to hold ‘Each One Teach One’ program at Melrose Library Tuesday night

This weekly series aims to empower women and girls ages 13 and older

The Roanoke Police Department will hold its free “Each one Teach one” program at the Melrose Library on Tuesday night. (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department will hold its free “Each One Teach One” program at Melrose Library on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s part of a weekly series that aims to empower women and girls ages 13 and older by providing knowledge, tools and resources to strengthen their homes and communities.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday evening through Oct. 28, covering topics such as self-care, artistic expression, and health and wellness.

Registration is required. To sign up, call 540-853-2711.

