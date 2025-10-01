Government shutdown threatens WIC funding, support groups sound alarm

ROANOKE, Va. – The White House is warning that if the government shutdown drags on, programs like WIC — the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program — will run out of funding within weeks.

The National WIC Association says there’s about one to two weeks left of funding, which a Trump administration official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Groups like Huddle Up Moms, which provides support and connects mothers to resources, worry that a suspension of WIC would be devastating.

“With diapers and wipes, they are not part of WIC and SNAP benefits, so with Huddle Up Moms, we provide those necessities. We bridge the gap for these moms and families who already have those federal benefits,” said Hannah Goodman, director of support for Huddle Up Moms. “We’ve got formula here. Certainly not enough to provide for every child that needs it in the Roanoke Valley. So it’s a stressful time.”

10 News took those concerns to Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who so far have joined fellow Democrats in voting against resolutions that would fund the government. They want health insurance subsidies restored.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“That’s a great example of a program that tells us why we need to get this done,” Kaine said. “We’re trying to maintain programs like WIC and SNAP and other important programs. ... Hopefully we’ll find some Republicans who will go along with us.”

Republicans have accused Democrats of “hijacking the process” and “holding the American people hostage.” But Sen. Warner criticized the Trump administration for its policies.

“Those very same women and children who are going to lose not only their support for WIC and maybe health care, we shouldn’t let that happen. And that’s why we need to get back, not let health costs explode and get the government reopened,” Warner said.

Virginia Democrat Bobby Scott also wants assurances from the White House that states who use their own funding to continue WIC will be made whole once the shutdown ends.

The Virginia Department of Health has acknowledged a request for comment about its plans for WIC in the event of an extended federal shutdown but has not responded.