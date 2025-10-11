4th Annual Branch G.I.R.L Construction Experience Happening Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – It’s a day for girl power and power tools in Roanoke!

Branch is hosting its fourth annual G.I.R.L. Construction Experience Saturday.

It’s an event designed to inspire the next generation of builders, engineers, and innovators.

The hands-on event gives girls a chance to explore careers in construction, architecture, and design while learning how to use real tools and build real projects.

From operating equipment to crafting creative designs, participants will work alongside women in the industry who are showing that construction is a place for everyone.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Branch Headquarters in Roanoke.

Organizers say registration is already full this year - but if you missed out, you can get a head start on next year’s event by checking their website for updates on 2026 registration details.

Peg McGuire from Branch says events like this are helping young girls see themselves in fields they may have never considered before — and proving that the future of construction looks bright.

She joined us in the studio on Saturday ahead of the event.