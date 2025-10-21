WATCH: Riverfront Amphitheater project materializing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new entertainment venue is taking shape in downtown Lynchburg. Construction is underway at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The city is partnering with Mason Lane Entertainment to run the new 5,000-seat venue. President and founder Ty McBride told 10 News how the people of Lynchburg will benefit from the project.

“We’re going to touch on a lot of different types of residents here in Lynchburg,” McBride said. “Therefore, everybody is going to have a chance to come down here and experience this amphitheater, this new park, this Riverfront Park, in a new light.”

The amphitheater is scheduled to open during the summer of 2026.