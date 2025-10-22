Delays or disruptions possible for November SNAP Benefits, how Roanoke residents could be affected

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has notified the Commonwealth of Virginia that November SNAP benefits cannot be issued at this time due to the federal government shutdown.
The following statement was issued Tuesday:
You can still use funds already loaded on to EBT cards to purchase food during the shutdown. November benefits will not be distributed to EBT cards unless the federal government provides additional guidance before the end of the month. You can call 1-866-281-2448 or use the ConnectEBT app to check your current balance.The Roanoke Division of Human and Social Services will remain open during the federal government shutdown to continue providing services to our residents. We will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates as soon as new information is available.Anyone in need of food assistance during the federal shutdown can call 211 (211 Virginia) or visit this page for a list of area food banks. Roanoke City Public Schools will continue to provide a free breakfast and lunch to students.