One person dead, one hospitalized after eight-vehicle crash on Orange Avenue, RPD investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – Update;

The Roanoke Police announced that major crash investigators are now responding to an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Plantation Road Northeast.

One person died at a local hospital and another was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke Police Department is currently responding to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plantation Road NE and Orange Avenue. The intersection is currently closed, according to RPD.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update with information as we receive it.