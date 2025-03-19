A list of the Social Security offices across the US expected to close this year

Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

WASHINGTON – Dozens of Social Security Administration offices across the country are slated to close this year due to actions taken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency as part of the Trump administration’s unprecedented effort to shrink the size of government.

DOGE has published a list of nearly 800 federal real estate leases that it is seeking to cancel. The Associated Press has obtained an internal planning document from the General Services Administration, which manages federal real estate, which shows when nearly two-thirds of those cancellations are expected to go into effect.

The offices are closing despite a new requirement that tighter identity-proofing measures be put in place to prevent fraud and abuse. These steps will require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with agency employees over the phone.

The AP also obtained more information about each lease on DOGE’s list through other publicly available datasets, including their addresses, the dates the leases had started and were originally expected to expire, and the landlords who own the properties.

Of the 47 Social Security Administration offices listed for closure, only some had anticipated dates for when those lease cancellations would take effect. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the 26 offices listed as expected to close this year, along with the termination date for each lease, according to the General Services data:

Alabama

634 Broad St., Gadsden: Sept. 30

Arkansas

965 Holiday Drive, Forrest City: April 25

4083 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana: May 25

Colorado

825 N. Crest Drive, Grand Junction: June 21

Florida

4740 Dairy Road, Melbourne: May 16

Georgia

1338 Broadway, Columbus: Sept. 30

Kentucky

825 High St., Hazard: April 24

Louisiana

178 Civic Center Drive, Houma: April 25

Mississippi

4717 26th St., Meridian: June 1

604 Yalobusha St., Greenwood: June 1

2383 Sunset Drive, Grenada: May 1

Montana

3701 American Way, Missoula: June 21

North Carolina

730 Roanoke Ave., Roanoke Rapids: Aug. 1

2123 Lakeside Drive, Franklin: June 23

2805 Charles Blvd., Greenville: June 24

1865 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City: June 24

North Dakota

1414 20th Ave. SW, Minot: June 21

Nevada

701 Bridger Ave., Las Vegas: June 1

New York

75 S. Broadway, White Plains: May 31

332 Main St., Poughkeepsie: July 31

Ohio

30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield: May 17

Oklahoma

1610 SW Lee Blvd., Lawton: April 25

Texas

1122 N. University Drive, Nacogdoches: May 7

8208 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, May 25

West Virginia

1103 George Kostas Drive, Logan: April 30

Wyoming

79 Winston Drive, Rock Springs: June 20

