83ºF

Virginia

Virginia declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival

Gov. Northam declared it on Friday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hurricane Isaias, Ralph Northam, Virginia
In this image made from video, a large tree toppled by tropical storm winds is seen in Alto Trujillo, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.(AP Photo)
In this image made from video, a large tree toppled by tropical storm winds is seen in Alto Trujillo, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.(AP Photo) (Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. – As Hurricane Isaias moves towards the United States, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.

The move comes in an effort to prepare and coordinate the state’s response as the hurricane is expected to move up the East Coast.

It’s expected to impact parts of coastal Virginia either late this weekend or early next week.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” said Northam. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Executive Order 69 directs, “state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities so as to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible.”

Currently, the Isaias is just north of Cuba.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: