Virginia declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival

RICHMOND, Va. – As Hurricane Isaias moves towards the United States, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.

The move comes in an effort to prepare and coordinate the state’s response as the hurricane is expected to move up the East Coast.

I've declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias, which could impact parts of coastal Virginia starting late this weekend or early next week.



Please take precautions now, follow your local weather forecast, and stay alert.



It’s expected to impact parts of coastal Virginia either late this weekend or early next week.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” said Northam. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Executive Order 69 directs, “state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities so as to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible.”

Currently, the Isaias is just north of Cuba.