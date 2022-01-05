Here are the universities in Central, Southwest Virginia that are requiring COVID-19 booster shots

As the Commonwealth sees a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases, many universities are taking precautions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, there were 100,871 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia in the last week. On Sunday alone, there were 19,506 new cases reported, which is the highest one-day increase in Virginia since the pandemic began.

Now, in a effort to slow the spread, there are universities that are requiring that students receive a COVID-19 shot ahead of the 2022 spring semester.

Here is a breakdown of the universities in Central and Southwest Virginia that have made the COVID-19 booster shot required so far:

University of Lynchburg

With its spring semester beginning on Jan. 24, all students, faculty and stuff must have received a booster shot and provide documentation on or before Jan. 18.

University of Virginia

All students must provide proof of a booster shot no later than Feb. 1; however, those who are not eligible to receive a booster shot by the required date must submit documented proof of their booster no later than 30 days following their eligibility.

Virginia Tech