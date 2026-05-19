Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 19, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Tuesday, May 19, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.310 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.140 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.546.

In our region, some of the highest gas prices are in Botetourt, Highland and Nelson counties, where drivers are paying $4.32, $4.49, and $4.403 per gallon for regular gas, respectively.

Closer to home, average gas prices have increased by 5.6 cents per gallon in Roanoke over the last week, to $4.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. That’s 39.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.33 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports show that the cheapest station in Roanoke was at $3.93 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was at $4.39 per gallon.

Across the state, the lowest price was $3.82 per gallon while the highest was $5.89 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He continued, “However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again. With global oil inventories continuing to trend toward historically tight levels, markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions. As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead.”

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard and BJ’s on Hershberger Road continue to have some of the lowest prices in the area. Both have regular gas for $3.97 per gallon. BJ’s has premium for $4.32 and diesel for $5.24, whereas Sam’s Club has premium for $4.34. GasBuddy is also showing that the Kroger and Exxon on Hardy Road both have regular gas for $3.99. Exxon has premium and diesel gas for $5.46, and Kroger has it for $4.59 and $5.19.

Going further south, you can find regular gas at Sam’s Club at 215 Piedmont Pl in Danville for $3.87 per gallon and premium and diesel for $4.69 and $4.98, respectively, according to GasBuddy.

In the Lynchburg area, some of the lowest gas prices can be found at Sam’s Club on Wards Road, where regular is $4.01 per gallon, premium is $4.77, and diesel is $4.89. Another place to save is at the Sheetz on Wards Road, where regular gas is $4.04 per gallon.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.