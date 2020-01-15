53ºF

Hokies Fuente reportedly top candidate for Baylor job

Reports expect him to interview in the next 24 hours

John Appicello, Sports Director

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
BLACKSBURG – Multiple media outlets including Yahoo Sports and a Waco television station are reporting Tuesday night that the Hokies head football coach will be interviewing for the head coaching position at Baylor in the next 24 hours. Justin Fuente is reportedly the leading candidate to replace the departed Matt Rhule in Waco.
Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL a little over a week ago.
Fuente just finished hiring the rest of his staff at Virginia Tech Tuesday, with defensive backs coach Ryan Smith coming aboard from JMU.
Fuente is a Tulsa native who is a former Oklahoma quarterback and a former assistant at TCU in Fort Worth. He is well versed in the ‘footprint’ of the Big 12.
The Hokies coach just completed his 4th season in Blacksburg. Fuente is 33-20 in four seasons with four bowl bids since taking over for the legendary Frank Beamer. Virginia Tech just completed an 8-5 season, losing to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl this December.

