12-seed Richmond upsets 5-seed Iowa in NCAA opening round with 67-63 win

Spiders advance to play 4-seed Providence

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Richmond did its part on Thursday afternoon to keep Virginia colleges advancing to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 12-seed Spiders defeated the 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, 67-63.

The Spiders were led by senior guard Jacob Gilyard who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

They’ll now play 4-seed Providence, who beat 13-seed South Dakota State 66-57 earlier on Thursday.

Prior to Richmond’s win, Virginia teams were 0-2 on Thursday, with 1-seed Baylor beating 16-seed Norfolk State, 85-49 and 3-seed Tennessee beating 14-seed Longwood, 88-56.

11-seed Virginia Tech takes on 6-seed Texas on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

