12-seed Richmond upsets 5-seed Iowa in NCAA opening round with 67-63 win

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Richmond did its part on Thursday afternoon to keep Virginia colleges advancing to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 12-seed Spiders defeated the 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, 67-63.

The Spiders were led by senior guard Jacob Gilyard who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

They’ll now play 4-seed Providence, who beat 13-seed South Dakota State 66-57 earlier on Thursday.

Prior to Richmond’s win, Virginia teams were 0-2 on Thursday, with 1-seed Baylor beating 16-seed Norfolk State, 85-49 and 3-seed Tennessee beating 14-seed Longwood, 88-56.

11-seed Virginia Tech takes on 6-seed Texas on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.