Floyd County defeats Blacksburg 32-20 with strong fourth quarter

Floyd County set the tone early with their band as the Buffaloes took a 10-0 lead against Blacksburg.

In the fourth quarter, with 8:43 remaining, Floyd County quarterback Sam Phillips rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 18-7 after a successful two-point conversion.

Blacksburg responded quickly. With 7:44 left in the game, their quarterback Sam Szefc scored on a 50-yard rush, narrowing the score to 18-13.

At 2:39 remaining, Phillips connected with wide receiver Gabe Hullet on a 41-yard touchdown pass, effectively sealing the game for Floyd County. The Buffaloes added another touchdown shortly after, making the final score 32-20.

Earlier, with 6:49 left, Nico Milenez ran 17 yards for a touchdown for Floyd County, contributing to their strong finish.

