Salem beats Blacksburg 18-16 in close game

Salem was looking to avoid an 0-5 start to the season when they hosted Blacksburg, this week.

Blacksburg took an early lead with quarterback Sam Szefc keeping the ball around the right side for a 7-0 advantage.

The Spartans tried to answer back as Jordan McCadden broke free for a 20-yard run to the outside. However, Salem would later turn the ball over on downs.

Blacksburg’s Luke Mann made a big impact with a 34-yard run, setting up a chip-shot field goal and extending the lead to 10-0.

Salem found new life when McCadden made not one, not two, but three Bruins miss on a breakaway run. He was off to the races, helping Salem secure its first win of the season.

The final score was 18-16 in favor of Salem.