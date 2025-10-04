Cave Spring leads Blacksburg 7-6 after blocked extra point in intense first half

From River Ridge, the Blacksburg Bruins faced the Cave Spring Knights in an exciting matchup at Bogle Field.

Midway through the first quarter, Cave Spring safety Camden Wilson stopped a Bruins scoring chance with a pick in the end zone, keeping the game scoreless.

At the start of the second quarter, Knights quarterback Jaden Hollins found Cael Flanary in the red zone, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Stephan Babich. This gave Cave Spring a 7-0 lead.

The Bruins quickly responded as Jacob Hendricks handed off to Mack Strahm, who powered in a 12-yard touchdown run.

Cave Spring prevented the game from being tied by blocking the extra point, maintaining a 7-6 lead.

As the half wound down, Blacksburg kicker Ethan Lowdermilk redeemed himself by hitting a 38-yard field goal, putting the Bruins ahead 9-7 at halftime.