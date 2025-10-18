Blacksburg Bruins secure decisive 48-22 win over Pulaski County

The Blacksburg Bruins traveled to Pulaski County for a cool Friday night football game.

Quarterback Easton Holt rolled out of the pocket from shotgun formation and scored a touchdown to put Blacksburg up 7-0 early in the game.

Later, QB Bryant Nottingham threw a straight-line pass to tight end Michell Linkous, extending the Bruins’ lead to 13-3.

Nottingham then connected with Robbie White on a deep pass to get Blacksburg into the red zone.

However, Pulaski County had a chance to close the gap to three points, but a costly turnover by Sammy Carrasco changed momentum. Nathanial Mean recovered the fumble, returning possession to Blacksburg.

The Bruins capitalized on the turnover and went on to win the game 48-22.

