Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class

SALEM, Va. – A star-studded class was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame on a special evening celebrating the region’s rich baseball history.

The newest inductees include World Series champion and Gold Glove winner Jackie Bradley Jr.; Christiansburg native Drew Bailey; former Northside High School standout and Salem state championship coach Wes McMillian; Donald Minnick, who led Liberty High School to a state championship in 1977; and Roanoke native Allen Lawrence, the general manager of the Salem Red Sox’ predecessor, the Salem RidgeYaks.

Bradley was unable to attend due to weather-related travel issues but delivered a video message expressing his appreciation and gratitude for the honor.

Lawrence said he was surprised when he learned of his induction.

“I was very surprised. I was speechless,” Lawrence said. “I’m very honored and humbled. It’s thrilling to be a part of this induction class. There are a lot of people that deserve it more than I do, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity. We’ve had a great staff over the years, and they made me look a lot better than I really am.”

Also recognized during the ceremony was Roy Lower, a Cave Spring alumnus, who received the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award. Lower was honored for his more than five decades of service to baseball in the region as a player, coach, administrator and booster.

The ceremony highlighted the lasting impact of baseball across the Salem and Roanoke Valley communities, honoring individuals whose contributions span from the high school level to Major League Baseball.