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Glenvar boys soccer celebrates senior day with shutout win

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Glenvar boys soccer. (WSLS)

Glenvar boys soccer celebrated their senior day in winning fashion on Monday night, beating Floyd County 8-0.

It’s a special group of seniors for the Highlanders, a team that’s won three straight state titles.

As for the game, the Highlanders came out firing, taking a 5-0 lead into the half. Levi King led the way to the blowout win with a hat trick of his own in the first half, all three of his goals coming consecutively.

The Highlanders have one more game in the regular season and look to make it another unbeaten season when they take on Radford on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

As for the Buffaloes, they’ll look to bounce back against Radford on Thursday at 7 p.m.

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