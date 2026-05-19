Rockbridge County girls lacrosse dominates in regular season finale

A dream season for Rockbridge County girls lacrosse continued on Monday, as the Wildcats improved to 14-1 with a 21-1 win over Hidden Valley.

It was wire-to-wire dominance for the Wildcats. They shut out Hidden Valley for the majority of the game including the entire first half.

The win gives Rockbridge County their 12th in a row heading into postseason play.

As for Hidden Valley, they drop to 6-7 with the loss but have a chance to finish the season at .500 when they take on Jefferson Forest on Wednesday at 7 p.m.