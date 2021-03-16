Deep South severe weather outbreak means rain, possible storms here Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts off with some early rain especially in Southside. As the day progresses, we turn drier. A light northeast wind will keep clouds and cooler air wedged into our part of Virginia.

We only expect afternoon temperatures to be in the 40s (maybe some lower 50s toward parts of Bland, Wythe and Pulaski Counties).

What the wedge means for Tuesday, 3/16/2021

Areas of fog will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the wedge still intact.

We slowly break from the wedge on St. Patrick’s Day with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’re dry most of the day, but the weather will turn dangerous in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected there with a very potent storm system emerging from the Rockies.

Severe weather outlook for St. Patrick's Day

As that storm system moves eastward, it will at least give us rounds of heavy rain Thursday. We’ve got the wind shear and rotation to sustain storms, but we’re unsure of how much actual storm fuel there will be.

Severe weather ingredients for Thursday, 3/18/2021

If there’s any severe storm potential, it appears as though it will be closer to Southside early in the afternoon Thursday. Regardless of severe weather potential, it looks like most of the area could see an inch or more of rain Thursday.

Beyond that, we’re left with scattered showers and gusty wind Friday. The storm pulls off the East Coast, leaving us dry with improving weather for the first weekend of spring.

Weekend forecast for 3/19 to 3/21/2021

