Few late-day downpours Wednesday precede subtle dip in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – A little leftover energy thousands of feet above us will be enough to spark some late-day downpours Wednesday in southwest and central Virginia.

The best chance, while hit-or-miss, will be along the West Virginia-Virginia border and in areas east of US-220.

Because of this, and a northwest breeze, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be a few degrees lower than the day prior.

High temperature forecast through 9/8/2022

A few morning/midday showers will be possible Thursday before clearing out. The weather improves as the afternoon and evening goes on at Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Virginia International Raceway!

We’ll be smooth-sailing with pleasant weather continuing Friday. The bulk of any moisture will stay well to our south.

Moisture stays well to our south later this week

It creeps back north perhaps as soon as late Saturday.

Festivals and events early in the day are mostly safe from rain. Heading late afternoon and into the evening, however, is when rain becomes possible. I have a feeling you’ll need the ponchos at Tech’s home opener against Boston College.

Ad

Activity planner for Saturday, 9/10/2022

Come Sunday, an area of low pressure will sling more moisture into the region.

This means more numerous showers/potentially widespread rain at times both Sunday and Monday. Some of this could be heavy, resulting in localized flooding.

Rain chances rise Sunday and Monday

Stay up to date with us as we follow this change in the weather pattern.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Danielle and Hurricane Earl staying far away from the U.S. Two other waves need to be watched off the west coast of Africa.

Tropical headlines as of 3:15 a.m., 9/7/2022

Even still, they pose no immediate threat to U.S. soil.