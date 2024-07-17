Severe storms possible and still hot Wednesday

The heat will stay with us until a cold front passes Wednesday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a risk some of the storms could turn severe.

All of the 10 News viewing area is under a level-1 risk for severe storms Wednesday.

July 17 weather forecast update (WSLS 10)

These will be associated with an approaching cold front that will push to our south tonight. Isolated strong wind gusts and localized flooding will be possible with any stronger storms this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Wednesday will remain hot, with heat index levels again near triple digits mainly from the Roanoke Valley and east. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Thursday. That front will then hang just south of the region into the weekend, keeping unsettled weather in the forecast.

