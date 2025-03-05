From feeling like spring to feeling like winter

ROANOKE, Va. – We had some nasty storms roll through the area on Wednesday, leaving behind several reports of wind damage. Thankfully that cold front will be exiting soon, but behind it will come much colder air. And the wind...it is going to howl for a while.

Forecast: colder temperatures and strong winds

A dynamic storm system is moving offshore, with wraparound moisture expected to produce mountain west slope snow showers tonight into tomorrow. Most of these snow showers will stay in West Virginia. But a small spillover will be possible in portions of the NRV and Highlands. While not everyone will see snowflakes, we will ALL feel the cold and wind. Wind Advisories are in effect for areas along and west of the Parkway through 4a Friday. Gusts up to 35-50 mph will be possible, especially in the mountains. And cold air will move in tonight as well. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the 30s and 40s. But, most of us will be dry. We will see more clouds west and more sun east...with any mountain cloud cover dissipating after lunch-time.

Looking ahead

While a stray late-day shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, most of us will end the work week dry under partly sunny skies. And temperatures will skyrocket, reaching the upper 50s to near 60 on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures drop briefly on Sunday, only to climb into the 60s and 70s next week! A very weak disturbance may bring a couple of showers to the region this weekend. Otherwise, this weekend will see mix of clouds and sun. Beautiful weather is on tap for next week, as mainly sunny skies return alongside that warmth we discussed earlier!