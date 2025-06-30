Storms end tonight with them refiring in a bigger way Tuesday

Tonight and Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Any leftover t-showers will end this evening with more patchy fog developing later tonight. It will be another mild and muggy night, which will mean another very humid day is in store for Tuesday. And in conjunction with a cold front impacting the area, Tuesday will be an active weather day with severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Torrential rain, thunder/lightning, wind, and some hail will be the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1 (marginal) or 2 (slight) risk for severe weather tomorrow. However, behind this frontal boundary the weather will change for the better.

Forecast for the rest of the week...including the Fourth of July

While a few lingering t-showers will be possible on Wednesday, you will notice that it won’t be quite as sticky outside. Our Hump Day will be marked with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. After that, the mercury rises...again. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on both Thursday and Friday (July 4th!). But, with high pressure in control, both days look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Great news for any outdoor activities you have planned for the Fourth of July! The humidity levels will remain manageable through the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend

Well, the heat is ON again this weekend. And the humidity will increase too making for an oppressive weekend ahead. Temperatures will top out between 92-95 on Saturday and Sunday, with the humidity around, it will feel over 100 degrees in some areas.

Saturday will be continued dry under more sun than clouds. However, Sunday will see more clouds bubbling up in the afternoon, allowing for a better chance for pop-up t-showers. And an unsettled weather pattern may again be setting up for us next week.

