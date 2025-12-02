Significant Changes for the Rest of the Day!

Roanoke, VA – Well, after a good soaking rainfall, and some wintry precipitation, we are in for a much drier day today with temperatures largely in the 40s.

cold

LOTS of uncertainty

Going into tonight we will see temperatures drop down into the twenties throughout the region, making for a rather chilly overnight time frame.

chilly

Tomorrow marks the arrival of plenty of sunshine along with temperatures still in the mid 40s. However, Thursday we are going to see mostly cloudy skies with cloud cover building in as the chances of our next major system arrive on Friday.

The one thing that is for sure, is that Friday is going to be cold. Temperatures max out in the mid 30s for the day with overcast conditions. When it comes to precipitation, there is still a lot of disparagement as to what we can expect. We likely won’t know for sure what our chances of winter weather are until tomorrow. However there is a chance we could see a bit of snow come Friday morning.

LOTS of uncertainty

Should we get any snow, it won’t stay around long as we warm back up into the upper 40s immediately on Saturday with cloudy skies. Similar conditions continue into Sunday, with our next chance of precipitation arriving early next week.