Disney's first quarter is powered by box-office hits 'Zootopia 2' and 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

This image released by Disney shows Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman, left, and Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from "Zootopia 2." (Disney via AP)

Disney posted a strong first quarter, powered by box-office hits “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

The Walt Disney Co. earned $2.4 billion, or $1.34 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 27. It earned $2.64 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year ago.

Removing one time charges and costs, earnings were $1.63 per share. That’s better than the $1.57 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Disney, based in Burbank, California, reported revenue of $25.98 billion. Wall Street was calling for slightly higher revenue of $25.99 billion.

Revenue for Disney Entertainment, which includes the company’s movie studios and streaming service, climbed 7%, while revenue for the Experiences division, its parks, rose 6%.

“We are pleased with the start to our fiscal year, and our achievements reflect the tremendous progress we’ve made,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We delivered strong box office performance in calendar year 2025 with billion-dollar hits like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, franchises that generate value across many of our businesses."

The Experiences division, which includes Disney’s six global theme parks, its cruise line, merchandise and video game licensing, reported operating income climbed 6% to $3.31 billion and revenue hit a record $10 billion. Operating income rose 8% at domestic parks. Operating income increased 2% for international parks and Experiences.

Disney said attendance at domestic parks edged up 1%.