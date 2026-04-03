A half-and-half Easter Weekend forecast!

Today, we are still savoring the warmer temperatures before a change heads our way on easter Sunday!

Highs will reach back into the 80s, which puts us around 15 degrees above average today!

[LIST 🐰: Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia]

Hourly Temps (WSLS 2026)

This afternoon, the heat and humidity will provide a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of these storms is similar to yesterday’s, but this pattern shifts on Sunday.

After today’s and Saturday’s popcorn showers, Sunday will bring widespread rainfall for the morning and afternoon hours. Be sure to have a rain plan for any outdoor church services and egg hunts!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Highs will remain in the 80s until the cold front arrives Sunday, which will drop our temperatures back into the 60s all next week.

Egg Hunt Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Have a wonderful Easter weekend and try to stay dry!