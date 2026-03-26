LIST 🐰: Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something egg-citing to do with the family this Easter?

Looking for something egg-citing to do with the family this Easter?

From Roanoke to Lynchburg, Christiansburg to Martinsville, communities all across Southwest and Central Virginia are rolling out the pastel carpet with Easter egg hunts, brunches, spring festivals, bunny photo ops, and more!

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If we missed any events, feel free to submit a Help Center ticket to let us know.

ROANOKE VALLEY

NEW RIVER VALLEY

LYNCHBURG

SOUTHSIDE

Know of an Easter event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com with event information.