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LIST 🐰: Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia

Did we miss any? Submit a Help Center ticket to let us know

Looking for something egg-citing to do with the family this Easter? (Canva)

Looking for something egg-citing to do with the family this Easter?

From Roanoke to Lynchburg, Christiansburg to Martinsville, communities all across Southwest and Central Virginia are rolling out the pastel carpet with Easter egg hunts, brunches, spring festivals, bunny photo ops, and more!

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If we missed any events, feel free to submit a Help Center ticket to let us know.

ROANOKE VALLEY

NEW RIVER VALLEY

LYNCHBURG

SOUTHSIDE

  • March 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville
  • March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Pocahontas Baptist Church in Bassett
  • March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: Spring Eggstravaganza at the Ridgeway Library
  • March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at SML Church in Wirtz
  • March 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the New Hope Church of Brethren in Stuart
  • March 28 at 12:30 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Bassett Moose Lodge
  • March 28 at 5:30 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt and Story of Easter at the Axton Baptist Church
  • April 3 at 11 a.m: Second Annual Bassett Egg Hunt at Bassett High School
  • April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Eggstraveganza at the Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway
  • April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren in Bassett
  • April 4 at 10:30 a.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Galilean House of Worship in Martinsville; Easter Basket Giveaway on April 5
  • April 4 at 11 a.m: Community Egg Hunt at Fairway Baptist Church in Bassett
  • April 4 - starts at 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Martinsville
  • April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren in Martinsville
  • April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Celebration at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton
  • April 4 from 1 to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church in Martinsville
  • April 4 at 6:30 p.m: Glow for Jesus Easter Egg Hunt at Hope Church – Martinsville

Know of an Easter event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com with event information.

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