LIST 🐰: Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something egg-citing to do with the family this Easter?
From Roanoke to Lynchburg, Christiansburg to Martinsville, communities all across Southwest and Central Virginia are rolling out the pastel carpet with Easter egg hunts, brunches, spring festivals, bunny photo ops, and more!
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If we missed any events, feel free to submit a Help Center ticket to let us know.
ROANOKE VALLEY
- March 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Salem RidgeYaks Stadium
- March 28 at 10 a.m: Easter Fest at Life Church at 7422 Deer Branch Road in Roanoke
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: 2026 Easter Egg Hunt at the Community Advent Christian Church at 4512 Old Mountain Rd in Roanoke
- March 28 from 1 to 3 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Star City Rehabilitation and Nursing
- March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m: Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the West End United Methodist Church at 1221 Campbell Ave in Roanoke
- March 29 at 5 p.m: Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt at the First United Methodist Church in Salem
- March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m: A Night with the Easter Bunny at Chick-fil-A Southern Hills
- April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at Melrose event - Melrose Branch Library
- April 3 from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at the Gainsboro Library
- April 3 from noon to 12:45 p.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at the Raleigh Court Library
- April 3 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at the Williamson Road Library
- April 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m: Breakfast with the Bunny and Egg Hunt at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 19 Cedar Ridge Drive in Daleville
- April 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m: Easter Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt at the West Side Church of Christ at 1705 Starview Dr in Salem
- April 4 at 10:30 a.m: Easter Program and Egg Hunt at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 2101 S. Jefferson St. in Roanoke
- April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Clearbrook Baptist Church at 5219 Singing Hills Road in Roanoke
- April 4 at 11 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Villa Heights Baptist Church at 4080 Challenger Avenue in Roanoke
- April 4 at 11 a.m: 2026 Easter Egg Hunt at the Bethel Baptist Church at 1601 S Colorado Street in Salem; Easter Service (April 5)
- April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: First Kids Easter Egg Hunt at Rivers Edge Park - North in Roanoke
- April 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m: Community Easter Egg Celebration at the Brown Robertson Park at 913 Shadeland Avenue in Roanoke
- April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Ridgewood Baptist Church at 703 Hemlock Road in Roanoke
- April 4 at 6 p.m: The Great I Am - Easter Production at New Life Christian Ministries
NEW RIVER VALLEY
- March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Pulaski Church of God at 1621 Bob White Blvd in Pulaski
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: 2026 Easter Egg Hunt at Jackson Park at 1st Street NW in Pulaski
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Slusser’s Chapel at 1543 Mount Tabor Road in Blacksburg
- March 28 at 11:30 a.m: Faith Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 305 Third Street in Christiansburg
- March 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m: Buffalo Eggstravaganza Easter Event at Floyd High School
- March 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 1845 Cambria Street in Christiansburg
- March 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Narrows Town Park
- March 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m: Easter Cantata - Hosanna to Hope at 11 a.m., followed by a Cookout and Easter Egg Hunt at the Blacksburg United Methodist Church
- March 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m: GraceLife Kids Easter Party at Grace Life Baptist Church at 1640 Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg
- April 3 from 5 p.m: Ivy Paints Paint Parties: Easter Bunny at the Floyd Center for the Arts
- April 3 at 7 p.m: Egg-Streme Easter Egg Party for adults-only at Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
- April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m: The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park in Christiansburg
- April 4 at 10 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Harbor of Hope Church in Christiansburg
- April 4 at 10 a.m. (for kids younger than 3 years old) and 10:30 a.m. for kids from 4 years old to 8 years old: Blacksburg Easter Egg Hunt at Municipal Park
- April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Trinity Community Church in Christiansburg
- April 4 at 11 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Rich Creek Town Park
- April 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m: Family Winery Day Easter Egg Hunt at the Chateau Morrisette Winery in Floyd
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m: Radford Easter Egg Hunt at Bisset Park in Radford
- April 4th from 3 to 5 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the St. Michael Lutheran Church in Blacksburg
- April 5 from 12 to 4 p.m: Sunday Easter Brunch at the Chateau Morrisette Winery in Floyd
- April 5 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m. at Compassion Church in Axton, with an Easter Egg Hunt following each service
- April 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Sunrise Service, Breakfast and Egg Hunt at in Wellspring Fellowship in Martinsville
LYNCHBURG
- Now until April 4: Photos with the Easter Bunny at River Ridge Mall on Saturdays
- March 28 at 10 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Forest Presbyterian Church at 10 AM
- March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Toddler Saturday Character Event at FunQuest - Easter Party with the Bunny
- March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at West Lynchburg Baptist Church
- 10:45 a.m: Ages 6 and older
- 11:05 a.m: Ages 5 and younger
- March 28 at 10:30 a.m: Free Easter Egg Hunt at The Promise Church at 186 Dillard Road in Madison Heights
- March 28 at 11 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Calvary Baptist Church - Lynchburg
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Falling Creek Park in Bedford
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Autumn Care of Altavista
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Amherst County Day at Sweet Briar College
- March 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m: The Most Egg-citing Egg Drop at Liberty Baptist Church in Appomattox
- 1 p.m: Ages 4 and under
- 1:45 p.m: K-2nd grade
- 2:30 p.m: 3rd-5th grade
- March 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at Grand Home Furnishings at 5401 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg
- March 28 at 2 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Woodland Baptist Church in Arrington
- March 28 at 2 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Rustburg United Methodist
- March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Easter Eggstravaganza at Madison Heights Library
- March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Avenel
- March 29 at 10:30 a.m: Easter Cantata at Amelon United Methodist Church; Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m.
- March 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at American Legion Post 16
- March 29 at 3 p.m: Fairmont Crossing Easter Egg Hunt
- Egg Hunt times:
- Ages 5-12 at 3:30 p.m.
- Ages 3-5 at 3:45 p.m.
- Ages 0-2 at 4 p.m.
- March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: The Eggstreme Hunt at Impact Church
- March 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Sandusky Baptist Church
- April 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Mt. Comfort Methodist Church
- April 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m: Liberty Alumni Easter Egg Event at Liberty University
- April 4 at 10 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant View Baptist Church
- April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Hebron Baptist Church
- April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: 2nd Annual Bunny Bash at Tharp Funeral Home in Madison Heights
- April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: HumanKind Foster Care: Easter Egg Hunt at Gross’ Orchard
- Egg Hunt for ages 4 and under at 11 a.m.; ages 5 and older at 12 p.m.
- April 4 at 11 a.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord
- April 4 at 11 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day at Mountain View Church
- April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Clifford Baptist Church
- April 4 at 12 p.m: FNB Easter Egg Hunt at Miller Park
- April 4 at 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Meet the Easter Bunny at Grand Home Furnishings at 5401 Fort Avenue
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Poplar Methodist Church
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Glory Baptist Church
- April 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Free Easter Egg Hunt at Clarity House (formerly Madison House of the Arts)
- April 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Bolling Hill Baptist Church
SOUTHSIDE
- March 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville
- March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Pocahontas Baptist Church in Bassett
- March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: Spring Eggstravaganza at the Ridgeway Library
- March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at SML Church in Wirtz
- March 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the New Hope Church of Brethren in Stuart
- March 28 at 12:30 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Bassett Moose Lodge
- March 28 at 5:30 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt and Story of Easter at the Axton Baptist Church
- April 3 at 11 a.m: Second Annual Bassett Egg Hunt at Bassett High School
- April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Eggstraveganza at the Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway
- April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren in Bassett
- April 4 at 10:30 a.m: Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Galilean House of Worship in Martinsville; Easter Basket Giveaway on April 5
- April 4 at 11 a.m: Community Egg Hunt at Fairway Baptist Church in Bassett
- April 4 - starts at 12 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Martinsville
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren in Martinsville
- April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Easter Celebration at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton
- April 4 from 1 to 3 p.m: Easter Egg Hunt at the Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church in Martinsville
- April 4 at 6:30 p.m: Glow for Jesus Easter Egg Hunt at Hope Church – Martinsville
Know of an Easter event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com with event information.