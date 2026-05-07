Federal court rules against new global tariffs Trump imposed after loss at the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – A federal court ruled Wednesday against the new global tariffs President Donald Trump imposed after a stinging loss at the Supreme Court.
A split three-judge panel of the Court of International Trade handed down an order blocking the 10% global tariffs narrowly, for the small businesses who sued and for the state of Washington.
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