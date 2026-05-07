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Federal court rules against new global tariffs Trump imposed after loss at the Supreme Court

Associated Press

President Donald Trump adjusts his microphone while speaking during an event for military mothers in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – A federal court ruled Wednesday against the new global tariffs President Donald Trump imposed after a stinging loss at the Supreme Court.

A split three-judge panel of the Court of International Trade handed down an order blocking the 10% global tariffs narrowly, for the small businesses who sued and for the state of Washington.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.