A year after Roanoke Food Lion shooting, 10 News breaks down surveillance video

WARNING: The contents of this story and video may be disturbing to some readers

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man will soon learn his punishment for a shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road.

Last February, gunfire erupted inside the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke.

It was initially considered an act of self-defence, but there has been a conviction.

The grandmother of the shooter, Kemonte Cooper, sent a letter to the judge asking for leniency with the sentencing.

10 News obtained surveillance video from the incident. It showed Cooper entering the Food Lion and minutes later, Deonsay Foster and Shaqaun Jones followed.

Foster then confronted Cooper verbally, which got more intense as time passed. Cooper was making hand gestures as the argument continued.

Jones paid for groceries as more people started to realize something was happening.

The video showed Foster taking off his flannel jacket and punching Cooper in the face. Cooper fell back into the gift cards when shots were fired, hitting Foster.

People scurried around to get out of harm’s way.

Officials said all parties knew each other – that Jones is the mother of Cooper’s child.

Cooper is set to be sentenced in March after a jury convicted him in connection with the Food Lion shooting.