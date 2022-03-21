INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Enter to win dinner and a show in the Star City!

Hey there Insider!

Need a night out on the town? Yeah, we thought so.

As an Insider, you can enter to win a dinner at Hotel Roanoke’s Pine Room and four tickets to ‘In the Heights’ at Mill Mountain Theater!

**If you have trouble seeing the contest below, be sure to clear your cache.**

Here’s how it works

Contest starts at noon on March 21, 2022

Contest closes at noon on March 31, 2022

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

Four tickets to ‘In the Heights’ at Mill Mountain Theater (valued at $560)

Dinner at Hotel Roanoke’s Pine Room (valued at $200)

Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can see the official contest rules here.