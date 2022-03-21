INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Enter to win dinner and a show in the Star City!

Hey there Insider!
Need a night out on the town? Yeah, we thought so.
As an Insider, you can enter to win a dinner at Hotel Roanoke’s Pine Room and four tickets to ‘In the Heights’ at Mill Mountain Theater!
Here’s how it works
- Contest starts at noon on March 21, 2022
- Contest closes at noon on March 31, 2022
Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:
- Four tickets to ‘In the Heights’ at Mill Mountain Theater (valued at $560)
- Dinner at Hotel Roanoke’s Pine Room (valued at $200)
Only one entry per person is allowed.
You can see the official contest rules here.