Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
House weighs next steps for bill to fund most of Homeland Security but not immigration enforcement
25-year-old Noelia Castillo dies by legal euthanasia in case that drew national spotlight in Spain
The Current

Contests

Win 2 Tickets to Taco’Ritas 2026 at The Berglund Center

Must be a WSLS Insider to Register

TacoRitas Contest 2026 (WSLS | TacoRitas)

Get ready for the biggest celebration yet – NOW ON A SATURDAY! Taco‘Ritas Festival returns to Berglund Center for its fourth year, and everything’s bigger — including the fun! Taco‘Ritas has become a must-attend celebration in Roanoke, promising an even BIGGER celebration this year with the best selection of Taco and other vendors + added Entertainment! Get ready to savor the flavors, feel the fiesta, and join us in making Taco‘Ritas 2026 an unforgettable celebration ahead of Cinco de Mayo!

For full contest rules visit URL HERE.

Entering is easy, simply fill out the form below to be registered.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.