Win 2 Tickets to Taco’Ritas 2026 at The Berglund Center

Get ready for the biggest celebration yet – NOW ON A SATURDAY! Taco‘Ritas Festival returns to Berglund Center for its fourth year, and everything’s bigger — including the fun! Taco‘Ritas has become a must-attend celebration in Roanoke, promising an even BIGGER celebration this year with the best selection of Taco and other vendors + added Entertainment! Get ready to savor the flavors, feel the fiesta, and join us in making Taco‘Ritas 2026 an unforgettable celebration ahead of Cinco de Mayo!

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