This simple upgrade is making old computers feel new again

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Stone Age startup times. Frozen screens. Tabs that make your fan sound like a jet engine. If you’ve accepted this as the cost of an aging laptop, don’t rush to buy a new one. It’s just time to upgrade your operating system.

Actually, Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 later this year, making now the perfect time to get Windows 11. But, if your computer could use some serious speed improvements, opt for the more advanced Pro version, currently at an all-time low price of $14.97 — only while supplies last (reg. $199)!

What does Windows 11 Pro do?

The simple answer: all kinds of things. As for bringing your old computer back to life, you should notice faster startup times, better battery life, and improvements in how your apps perform.

Once your PC can breathe again, you can appreciate that it also got a makeover with Windows 11’s redesigned user interface. It’s not so different that you’ll have to re-learn anything, but it’s fresh, clean, and full of new productivity tools like snap layouts for organizing tabs and widgets to help manage everyday tasks.

You may also like experimenting with Copilot, the new AI-powered assistant. If you’ve heard of ChatGPT, it’s like that, except it lives inside your computer, so you can use it to generate images, summarize web pages, and ask questions from your taskbar.

What’s different about the Pro version?

Good question! A lot. Free users don’t get remote desktop access, which allows you to access your PC from a mobile device. Click around, view files, and even run applications when you aren’t even home.

Windows 11 Pro also has BitLocker device encryption that protects your hard drive in the case of device loss or theft. Plus, if you need Azure AD, Hyper-V, or Windows Sandbox for work, it’s fully loaded.

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $14.97 before codes sell out (reg. $199). Fewer than 75 are left in stock.

StackSocial prices subject to change.