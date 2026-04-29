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Gov. Spanberger announces Virginia Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster to assist veterans, military spouses

10 News Digital Team

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced the Virginia Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster on Wednesday, a new event that aims to "connect transitioning servicemembers, Veterans, and military spouses to skilled, high‑demand roles by expanding access to Registered Apprenticeships."

Spanberger made the announcement at Fort Eustice while also meeting with local veterans. In addition, she signed a proclamation recognizing National Apprenticeship Week in Virginia.

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“Today’s event is the result of tremendous collaboration across agencies and organizations to help some of our bravest neighbors who are looking to start new chapters in their careers. Virginia’s Veteran community is one of our Commonwealth’s greatest assets, and we must make sure we utilize their tremendous expertise and leadership by supporting these men and women in finding high-quality civilian careers. Apprenticeships are an incredible tool to not only achieve that goal but also set up our economy for long-term growth and stability.”

Governor Abigail Spanberger

To read Spanberger’s proclamation, click here.

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