Your guide to voting in Virginia’s 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary election

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians will be heading to the polls on March 3.

The ballot will be a simple one as the only race is the Democratic Presidential Primary.

Virginians will be voting on what’s known as Super Tuesday, when a total of 14 states will be holding their primary election.

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It's easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections' website makes it easy to confirm.

DO I NEED ID?

Yes. If you're a registered voter who forgets to bring photo identification, you can cast a provisional ballot. You'll then have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board in order for your provisional ballot to be counted.

Click here to view all forms of acceptable ID in Virginia.

I’M A REPUBLICAN, CAN I STILL VOTE?

Yes. Tuesday’s primary is an open primary. So it doesn’t matter what party you consider yourself, if you are registered to vote in Virginia, you can vote on Tuesday.

WHO’S ON MY BALLOT?

While nationwide, only eight people are still seeking the Democratic nomination, Virginians will see 14 names on the ballot.

8 - Still Running

Bernie Sanders Joseph R. Biden Elizabeth Warren Amy Klobuchar Tulsi Gabbard Pete Buttigieg Tom Steyer Mike Bloomberg

6 - Dropped Out

Cory Booker Julián Castro Marianne Williamson Michael Bennet Deval Patrick Andrew Yang

More info: http://elections.virginia.gov/