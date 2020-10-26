65ºF

Lynchburg preparing for Election Day with drop-off ballot boxes

Boxes will be locked and in possession of an election officials

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you live in Lynchburg and still haven’t returned your absentee ballot, there’s no need to fret.

On Election Day, 18 drop-off boxes will be available for voters, so your ballot will be counted.

The boxes will be placed at the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office and outside each Lynchburg voting precinct.

Each box will be locked and staffed by an election official.

“They are not people who are just off of the street. They have been trained. For the convenience of our voters, they will be outside and that’s the only place that you can drop off your ballot on Election Day,” explained Christine Gibbons, the city’s director of elections and general registrar.

You’ll be able to spot the boxes because they will be under tents and near signs designated for the drop-off area.

