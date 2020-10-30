51ºF

Decision 2020

Election results for Virginia Constitutional Amendment 1

This is one of the two amendments on all Virginia ballots

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results
photo

In this election, all Virginians will have two constitutional amendments on their ballots.

This one looks at how redistricting will take place in Virginia.

Constitutional Amendment #1

Candidate
Votes%
Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 2,586)

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

In addition to this amendment, voters will also vote on an amendment looking at not requiring tax of certain vehicles used by disabled veterans.

While not on every ballot, there are other referendums on the ballot in certain localities.

Interested in the results of other races? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia Election news here

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: