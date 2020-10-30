General Election results for Virginia Constitutional Amendment 1 and 2

Along with the office of U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, all voters in Virginia will see two other issues on their ballot, two constitutional amendments.
The first is focused on the future of redistricting. Voting yes creates a committee for redistricting.
Yes
No
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
The second, if passed, would not require taxes be paid on an automobile or pickup truck by a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a 100% service-connected, permanent, and total disability.
Yes
No
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
While not on every ballot, there are other referendums on the ballot in certain localities.
