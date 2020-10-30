General Election results for Virginia Constitutional Amendment 1 and 2

Along with the office of U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, all voters in Virginia will see two other issues on their ballot, two constitutional amendments.

The first is focused on the future of redistricting. Voting yes creates a committee for redistricting.

The second, if passed, would not require taxes be paid on an automobile or pickup truck by a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a 100% service-connected, permanent, and total disability.

While not on every ballot, there are other referendums on the ballot in certain localities.

Interested in the results of other races? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia Election news here