How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted in Virginia

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Stock image/Alex Wong
The COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over safety at polling places are causing more people to send in ballots via mail this year.

In turn, due to cutbacks with the United States Postal Service that could cause delays, and the fact that mail-in ballots can take longer to count, there are additional fears for many over whether their ballots will be received and counted in time.

For those who have mailed in ballots before the election but are wondering on the status, the state of Virginia has a simple way of monitoring.

Visit this website and you can check on the status of your ballot by inputing the following information:

  • Your first name
  • Your last name
  • Your address

The deadline for the state to accept mail-in ballots is by noon Friday, three days after the election, if postmarked on or before Election Day.

