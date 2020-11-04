50ºF

Decision 2020

Mark Warner projected to keep his Senate seat, win reelection bid

Warner has been a U.S. Senator for Virginia since 2009

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Mark Warner is projected to defeat Daniel Gade to keep his Senate seat.
ROANOKE, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner is projected to defeat his Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, and secure his third term in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senate

Mark Warner
Mark Warner*(D)
482,55243%
Daniel Gade
Daniel Gade(R)
647,52757%
*Incumbent
58.2% of Precincts Reporting

(1,504 / 2,585)

Warner has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009 and won in 2014 against Republican Ed Gillespie.

From 2002 to 2006, Warner served as governor of Virginia. As a senator, he now serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also on the Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules committees.

Gade, a decorated Army veteran who lost a leg in Iraq, is now an activist who focuses on veteran’s issues and military healthcare.

He has also served as a professor at West Point.

Below is our full interview with Warner ahead of Election Day:

