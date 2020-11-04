Mark Warner projected to keep his Senate seat, win reelection bid

ROANOKE, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner is projected to defeat his Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, and secure his third term in the U.S. Senate.

Warner has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009 and won in 2014 against Republican Ed Gillespie.

From 2002 to 2006, Warner served as governor of Virginia. As a senator, he now serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also on the Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules committees.

Gade, a decorated Army veteran who lost a leg in Iraq, is now an activist who focuses on veteran’s issues and military healthcare.

He has also served as a professor at West Point.

Below is our full interview with Warner ahead of Election Day: