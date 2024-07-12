Listen to Eminem’s new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ here

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Shady is officially back!

After teasing fans with two singles, “Houdini” and “Tobey,” Eminem has released his newest album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” on Friday.

This is the Detroit’s legends first album since 2020′s “Music To Be Murdered By” and just from listening to the singles that came out before the album, it seems the Eminem is tapping into the style of music that made him a household name over 20 years ago.

The entire record is a bit of a concept album. Eminem seems to be grappling with his alter ego, Slim Shady, the trying to put that side of him to rest once and for all.

That idea is evident on the interlude “Breaking News” and the song that follows, “Guilty Conscious 2.” It’s a kind of wink to himself, and a conversation between Eminem and Slim Shady. It’s really some of his most creative work.

The “Breaking News” skit also features WDIV anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill, which is a real surprise and a fun little treat.

The album is pretty long, but it does seem like it’s Eminem’s most honest work in quite some time. He’s used to upsetting folks with his super quick lyrics and takes on American culture, so it will be interesting to see what the reception is like.

You can stream the full album with Spotify below.