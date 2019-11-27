GILES COUNTY, Va. – An officer in Giles County is going above and beyond the call of duty to help a family in need.

A member of the Pearisburg Police Department, Sgt. Danny Ratcliffe, is asking the community to help a family in need this Christmas.

Ratcliffe said he responded to a call this week where he met a single mom and her six children. While he would not comment on the nature of the call, he said the mom was doing the best she could, but was struggling.

Touched by the family, he took to Facebook, saying “My heart ached as I left the call yesterday knowing this beautiful family will get nothing for Christmas.” In the same post, he asked the community to help the department provide food and gifts this Christmas.

He’s gotten an overwhelming response so far, with his post being shared hundreds of times. He said they will have their own personal Santa make the delivery for Christmas.

Food, gifts and monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Pearisburg Police Department.

Send to the address below:

Attn: Sgt Ratcliffe or Chief Martin

1611 Wenonah Ave

Pearisburg, Va 24134

Clothing sizes needed: