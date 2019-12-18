Local students learn to love reading during Facetime with Washington Redskins player
Ryan Kerrigan Facetimes with local kids
Several National Football League players are teaching local students the importance of reading.
Bonsack Elementary School in Roanoke County facetimed with members of the Washington Redskins. It's part of the Redskins Read program.
Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan talked to the fourth and fifth grade students at the school while wearing a red Santa hat.
Students in Lynchburg also previously participated in the program.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.