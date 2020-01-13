Rodeo salutes 2-year-old heart transplant recipient

Salem, Va – Another edition of the Salem Stampede Championship rodeo thrilled fans over the weekend. The championship stampede features some of the best cowboys, cowgirls and livestock in the nation.

But Saturday marked a special occasion as the rodeo saluted a 2-year-old boy with a heart transplant.

Mason Haislip and his family were chosen to have the VIP experience. Kevin DeBusk with the Salem Stampede Championship rodeo said it all began with dinner at Mac and Bob’s and then on to the rodeo where the family got to see the backstage area before getting a victory ride around the ring before the performance.

“This is providing an opportunity and a wish to come true for these families and allow them a chance to do something that doesn’t involve medical questions, medical concerns. It just allows them a chance to enjoy family time and do something they maybe have never done before,” DeBusk said.

The family was part of the Dreaming of Three foundation that partnered with the rodeo.